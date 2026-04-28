Be Seen Gallery in downtown Gilroy presents “The Shape of Creation,” a solo exhibition of paintings by Bay Area artist Tregenna Garcia. The show opens May 2 with a public reception from 12-6pm and remains on view through Aug. 22.

Be Seen Gallery is located at the Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey Road.

“Tregenna is exactly the kind of artist Be Seen Gallery was created for—someone with a genuine vision and the courage to follow it,” said Tony Bowles, founder of Be Seen Gallery. “Her work is organic and free, full of color and energy, and she’s genuinely open to where it takes her. We’re thrilled to give her work a home this summer.”

The exhibition is presented in partnership with The Neon Exchange, part of the growing community of art spaces bringing new energy to Historic Downtown Gilroy.

Regional artists interested in showing their work are welcome to submit a proposal for consideration.

Gallery hours and popup schedule:

• May 15, 5–8pm (Third Friday) | May 16, 11am–5pm

• June 19, 5–8pm (Third Friday) | June 20, 11am–5pm

• July 17, 5–8pm (Third Friday) | July 18, 11am–5pm

• Aug. 21, 5–8pm (Third Friday) | August 22, 11am–5pm