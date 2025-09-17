A driver was injured in a single vehicle traffic collision during afternoon rush hour in Gilroy Sept. 10, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to reports of a collision about 3pm on the 1400 block of Day Road. While traveling at high speed, a vehicle collided with a power pole, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said in a press release.

The driver was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital by air ambulance, authorities said.

The collision also caused the power pole and live electricity wires to fall onto the roadway, according to the fire department. The damage created an additional hazard to firefighters and emergency paramedics who responded to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.