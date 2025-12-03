In recognition of the urgency of upcoming policy changes, Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is partnering with community-based organizations in Santa Clara County to encourage residents to enroll in Medi-Cal, keep their coverage by completing annual renewals and use their benefits before new regulations take effect in 2026.

Medi-Cal remains available to all Californians, regardless of immigration status, through the end of 2025, says a press release from SCFHP.

Through this initiative, SCFHP is working closely with community partners to ensure residents understand the enrollment and redetermination process and have the support they need to complete their applications with confidence, says the press release. Together, they are offering one-on-one assistance, language support and clear information about what steps members need to take to get or keep Medi-Cal coverage.

The effort builds on SCFHP’s long-standing commitment to removing barriers to care and ensuring that everyone in the community—regardless of their circumstances—has access to comprehensive health coverage in Santa Clara County.

“Santa Clara Family Health Plan is dedicated to keeping our community covered,” said plan CEO Christine M. Tomcala. “We want every resident to know that support is available, and that we’re here to help them through this process.”

To further assist residents, SCFHP has expanded operating hours at its Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center in East San José and its South County Service Hub in Gilroy through the end of 2025.

Beginning Jan. 1, the state of California will pause new Medi-Cal enrollments for adults with unsatisfactory immigration status (UIS) older than 19, according to the health plan. Children younger than age 18 and pregnant individuals will continue to qualify for coverage, regardless of immigration status.

Current Medi-Cal members with UIS will remain covered as long as they renew their annual redetermination documents in a timely manner.

In response, the SCFHP Governing Board has directed SCFHP to utilize its resources to help eligible residents enroll and retain their Medi-Cal coverage, says the press release. This effort is being carried out through partnerships with numerous community-based organizations.

As the Medi-Cal landscape continues to evolve, SCFHP remains dedicated to helping its more than 295,000 members navigate changes with confidence and compassion, SCFHP said. By strengthening partnerships and expanding access to trusted information, the plan is ensuring that every member has the opportunity to stay connected to care—today and into the future.

“The goals of this initiative are twofold,” Brian Darrow, Chair of the SCFHP Governing Board, said. “We want to ensure that existing Medi-Cal members receive the support they need to successfully complete their redetermination documents and that individuals with unsatisfactory immigration status have every opportunity to enroll before the deadline.”