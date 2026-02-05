“Fear not, says the Lord” (Isaiah 41:10, 43:1) is a well-known Bible verse offering comfort and strength to believing Christians who are assured that God is with them in presence, protection and power to help overcome fear, distress and difficult situations.

The phrase “Fear not” or “Do not be afraid” is spoken frequently as a divine command from Father God or His son, Jesus. It is cited 365 times in the Bible, once for each day. Angels suddenly appear to Biblical characters, also saying, “Do not be afraid.”

Angels, meaning “messengers,” deliver important messages from God. Gabriel comes declaring to Mary and Joseph that Mary would conceive and give birth to the son of God (Luke 1:30). Also in Luke, passage 2:10, the fearful shepherds are reassured by an angel stating this birth of Jesus brings “good news of great joy.”

At the tomb, it is an angel that comforts the women seeking Jesus, announcing He has risen (Matthew 28:5-6).

In the Old Testament, an angel of God consoles Hagar, as she wanders in the wilderness, telling her about the promise to make her son, Ishmael, a great nation.

Are you one that experiences fear and anxiety in your life? Do you alone determine what happens in your present and future, for better or worse? Do you consider yourself a trusting person? If so, who do you trust?

Can you trust a God who is sovereign, fair and righteous? He knew you before you were born (Jeremiah 1:5), has numbered every hair on your head (Matthew 10:30) and has predetermined the span of your life (Psalm 139:16, Job 14:5).

God has given each of us gifts. My belief is these gifts are to do His will, further His kingdom and bring God glory. Do the gifts God has given you keep you from trusting Him? Are you confident in your abilities and think you don’t need God? I call this the “curse of the competent.”

Is your financial success or the multiple diplomas on the wall based on your own doing? God has given you the drive and talents to achieve those.

Task-oriented people tend to be avoiders. Do you avoid God and resist leaning on Him? Once you think that you are in control and have created your own existence, you have begun to idolize the creations and not the creator. Exodus 20:3-5 clearly says you shall have no other gods before me.

What are you worshiping? Where are you spending your time and money?

For me, God always comes first, and that includes family. Your family will be stronger when you set the example to follow God’s will. Everything I have can be attributed to God. My potential, skills, provisions and faith come from Him. He has given me everything by dying on the cross, which gives me freedom from fear.

I know to whom I belong and where I will spend eternity. Trust God to have control over your life. He is merciful and loving. He wants to know you. Please email me…fr*********@***il.com

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self control (Galatians 5:22-23).

Susan Mister, a longtime Gilroy resident and community volunteer, has been sharing her faith through this column since February 2021.