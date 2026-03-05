As I humbled myself, on Feb. 18, when having an ash cross “painted” on my forehead, I thought pensively and repentantly about my sinful nature. Since being born again, in December 2018, I know my sins have been washed away by Jesus’ blood, but I realize I will continue to sin this side of heaven.

Susan Mister

I have Adam and Eve to thank for that, when in the Garden of Eden, they started a pattern of seeing something that looked good and just taking it. We are a covetous people. When we want something, we will figure out a way to get it, without considering the outcomes. Even if not in the immediate, there will often be future consequences for this behavior.

Sin starts first through our eyes and into the mind. We know Satan will tempt us as he did with Eve. God will not tempt us and will not let us be tempted beyond what we can bear. (1 Corinthians 10:13). He will always provide a way to escape during these times (James 1:13-14).

To see (ra’ah in Hebrew), say it is good (tov) and take it (lakachat) is a pattern often seen in the Bible. Clearly depicted with Adam and Eve, King David also sinned deeply with Bathsheba. He lusted after this married woman, slept with her and had her husband killed. This scenario involved adultery, murder and the death of David’s child.

Though not as serious as murder, we also do this when we crave something that is not ours and pursue it, anyway. God supplies us daily with what we need. So, why do we desire more than He provides?

It is deciding to choose my way instead of His and taking the decision out of God’s hands. When I do this, I am in a sense making myself God. Should I trust God or my own desires? Besides not trusting God, it is disobedience; sin and even contempt toward God. Disobedience and sin can separate us from God (Isaiah 59:2).

The Holy Spirit dwells in all believers and is our Helper against sin (Romans, 8:13, Galatians 5:16-17). The Holy Spirit knows God’s will and He is a strong conscience for those choosing to follow Jesus. He convicts us when we act against God’s plan for our lives. He is a voice of reason that leads us to repent. David was so bereaved after sinning, he cried out for restoration and to not let the Holy Spirit be taken from him (Psalm 51:11).

The wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23). Only God can provide a covering for man’s sins and that involves something innocent dying for something or someone who is guilty. After Adam and Eve realized their sin, God covered them with a garment of skins from the sacrifice of animals (Genesis 3:21). Jesus Christ is the sacrificial “Lamb of God” who willingly died to atone for humanity’s sins. He took our punishment for sins to the Cross.

Would you like to have this sin covering? Please email me…fr*********@***il.com

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self control (Galatians 5:22-23).