Gavilan College honored its largest graduating class in school history May 24, awarding 1,779 associate degrees and certificates during a ceremony at the college’s Gilroy campus. It was Gavilan’s 105th commencement ceremony.

“Class of 2025, congratulations. You are a part of history,” Gavilan College Superintendent and President Dr. Pedro Avila said during his remarks, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

“Thanks to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and board, Gavilan College is one of California’s fastest-growing colleges, with a 40% enrollment increase in three years, now serving 11,000 students this academic year,” Avila added.

Gavilan’s 2025 graduates pursued a range of academic and career pathways—from transferring to top UC and private universities to completing career education programs in high-demand fields, said a press release from Gavilan College. Many balanced school with work or family responsibilities, while others enrolled directly from high school.

This year’s class included a 16-year-old dual-enrolled student earning a degree before high school graduation and a 71-year-old returning learner who fulfilled a long-held goal, said the press release. Others were the first in their families to complete college.

Graduating and recognized students represented programs ranging from nursing and aviation to business, education and social sciences. Some are headed to four-year universities this fall. Others will step directly into careers with skills they built at Gavilan College, noted the press release.

“This year, we’re proud to award a record combined total of 1,779 associate degrees and certificates,” Avila said. “With the opening of our new Hollister campus, we are also increasing higher education access, helping students achieve their academic goals, enabling them to enter careers and providing them vital opportunities for upward mobility.”

The press release added, “Behind every graduate is a team of people who helped make the journey possible. Advisors, instructors, and tutors have all played a part. That support network continues to be one of Gavilan’s greatest strengths.”

Graduate Marisol Gonzalez (right) is recognized for her role as the keynote speaker for Gavilan College’s 105th commencement ceremony on May 24. Photo: Courtesy of Gavilan College