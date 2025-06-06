55.8 F
Gilroy
June 6, 2025
Article Search
Gabriel Perales performs on stage at the May 31 release party at the District Theater for his debut EP, “Solo Pa Bailar (y Llorar).” Photo: Calvin Nuttall
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal News

Young Gilroy singer/songwriter releases debut EP

Gabriel Perales celebrates his Chicano heritage through unique blend of styles

By: Staff Report
1
0

Gabriel Perales spent a year crafting every detail of his debut EP, entitled “Solo Pa Bailar (y Llorar)”—from the synthesized beats to the album artwork—determined to create something that would represent his hometown and heritage.

The 19-year-old Gilroy High School graduate just released a five-track project that blends Latin R&B with cumbia rhythms, showcasing the musical influences that have shaped his life. He celebrated the release at the District Theater May 31 with an evening of music, dance and a live performance of his new releases.

“Each song is a reflection of the creativity, identity and passion I’ve developed while growing up here in Gilroy,” Perales said. “As someone who was raised in Gilroy, I carry my roots into everything I do, and I know that it’s important for young local creatives to see that our voices and stories do matter.”

Perales wrote, produced and performed every track himself, working primarily on a keyboard with synthesizers. The Mexican-American artist describes his current musical style as a “Latin R&B with a cumbia kind of rhythm,” drawing inspiration from groups like Kumbia Kings and Los Garcia Bros.

Gabriel Perales, of Gilroy, is pictured at the May 31 release party for new debut EP at the District Theater. Photo: Calvin Nuttall

His musical journey began early, rooted in family tradition. His father, Jimmy Perales, worked as a DJ and brought his young son along to community events and performances for the homeless.

“My dad, growing up, was a DJ, and I would go with him to a lot of his events,” Gabriel Perales said. “My dad was always playing music around the house and he was always DJing, so I was always around music. My grandma was a singer as well, so it’s in my blood. Eventually I started singing with my dad at his DJ gigs. That’s how I got started.”

By age 16, Perales had begun performing publicly, and now at 19, he’s promoting original compositions that reflect his artistic growth and cultural identity.

The EP features five tracks, including “Mi Chinita,” an R&B departure from his usual cumbia style; and “Como Tu,” which he describes as “a reggaeton cumbia flared beat” about a special person in his life, an upbeat track meant to dance to. Another track, “Tu Tono de Llamada,” explores the pain of missing someone, while “Stay a Little While” represents a completely reworked version of a previously released single.

“It was a lot of work,” Perales said of the year-long production process. “A lot of people would be like, ‘Oh, you just made five songs, it’s not that big of a deal.’ But I produced everything on the EP, and I wrote and mixed everything myself.”

The project also represents Perales’ first collaboration with another local artist. Santiago Moreno, a 21-year-old visual artist, created the EP’s cover artwork after the two met at a photography session.

“He does music, I do art, I love music,” Moreno said. “You just know when you have that connection, artist to artist. And I love his music.”

Moreno, who had recently displayed 150 paintings at the Gilroy Center for the Arts, worked closely with Perales to develop the EP’s visual concept, ultimately scrapping his initial design to incorporate both artists’ visions.

“This was my first time doing digital art and collaborating on a piece with someone else,” Moreno said. “Everyone has their own tastes and favorite colors, so I completely deleted everything I had and started from scratch.” 

For Perales, the EP represents more than personal achievement. It is a statement about the creative potential within Gilroy’s Latino community and an invitation for other young artists to pursue their dreams locally.

“We can make something meaningful right here in our hometown,” he said.

“Solo Pa Bailar (y Llorar)” is available to stream or download on Spotify and Apple Music. 

Calvin Nuttall is a Morgan Hill-based freelance reporter.

Calvin Nuttall
Calvin Nuttall

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Vesak: A Celebration of Truth and Peace 

Every year, on the full moon day of the...
Agriculture

Open Space Trust Buys 2500 Acres

The Peninsula Open Space Trust purchased a nearly 2,500-acre...
Community

Editorial: Let’s end the stigma surrounding fentanyl

The fentanyl crisis is ravaging communities around the country,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,303FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Vesak: A Celebration of Truth and Peace 

Open Space Trust Buys 2500 Acres