Every year, on the full moon day of the sixth lunar month, Buddhists worldwide come together to honor Vesak, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha. More than a religious observance, Vesak signifies humanity’s collective journey toward wisdom, compassion and inner peace.

Recognizing its profound impact, the United Nations has declared Vesak a global day of significance—an affirmation of the Buddha’s universal message of peace and liberation.

The above diagram illustrates the Great Master’s Dhammakaya Meditation Technique. Contributed photo.

At the heart of his awakening was the realization of the Four Noble Truths: suffering (dukkha) is an inherent part of existence; it arises from attachment and craving (samudaya); liberation is possible—the cessation of suffering (nirodha); there is a practical path leading to that freedom—the Middle Way (magga). This path offers a timeless method to transcend suffering through right understanding, thought, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness and concentration—a practical guide to lasting serenity.

Luang Pu Wat Paknam, a great meditation master from Thailand, taught that meditation starts at the seventh base of the body (see photo). This is a natural place of peace inside everyone. When the mind becomes quiet and free from distraction, we gain understanding and wisdom. Meditation is not only for Buddhists—it is for everyone. It does not matter what religion, nationality or belief a person has.

Vesak is not only about learning; it is also about action. One profound reflection of this truth is found in the song Hard is Easy, composed by my master, who writes under the pen name Tawan Dham. His lyrics capture the essence of inner transformation: “War begins in a fiery mind, true peace begins in a still mind.” (youtube.com/watch?v=b61wcTlzI-Q)

By stilling the mind, one transcends chaos, anger and suffering—echoing the very wisdom the Buddha shared more than 2,000 years ago.

This song is not merely a poetic reflection; it serves as a call to turn inward, cultivate inner peace and contribute to a more harmonious world.

Throughout history, wars have started because of greed, anger and ignorance—the same causes of suffering that the Buddha taught about more than 2,000 years ago. But when the mind is calm and pure, change can happen. Meditation is not just personal practice—it is a way to bring peace to the world.

If people find peace inside themselves, then society can move beyond war and conflict.

This is the meaning of Vesak. It is not just a day to remember the past—it is an invitation to find stillness, to gain wisdom and to follow the path toward true freedom.

May this Vesak inspire your own exploration of stillness.

Phrakrubhavanavides (Manikanto Bhikkhu) is the senior Abbot of the Dhammakaya Meditation Center Silicon Valley. An ordained Buddhist Monk for 37 years, Abbot Manikanto has been in South County for about four years. He is an active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at ob*****@*****il.com.