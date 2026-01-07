Classes began at the site at 505 Fairview Road in January 2025. The campus was built to reduce the need for San Benito County residents to travel outside the area to access college courses and services, says a press release from Gavilan College.

To mark the anniversary milestone, Gavilan College Hollister Campus will host an informal open house from 6-8pm Jan. 15. Members of the public, partners and supporters are invited. Light refreshments will be served.

Over the past year, students have taken in-person classes at the Hollister campus while also accessing admissions and records, financial aid assistance, counseling, tutoring and career and transfer services, says the release.

Classrooms, instructional labs, student services offices, a café and space for community use are housed within the facility.

“The first year has shown how strong and dedicated the partnership with San Benito County truly is,” said Hollister Campus Instructional Site Director Judy Rodriguez. “We are proud of what has been built and remain focused on proudly serving students locally.”

The new all-electric campus is net-zero energy ready and designed to integrate a future solar array, aligning with Gavilan’s commitment to sustainability, the press release continues. The surrounding site includes a new hardscape entry plaza, parking lot, landscaping and outdoor instructional and work environments.

More information about the Hollister campus and available programs can be found at gavilan.edu/hollister