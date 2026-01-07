Gilroy Assistance League has announced the opening of its 2026 Grants Program, with applications available beginning Jan. 5.

The annual Grants Program supports local youth-focused organizations and programs that provide meaningful services to children and teens throughout the Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill communities, says a press release from Gilroy Assistance League.

“Our mission is to promote the welfare and development of youth in our communities through hands-on service and financial support,” said Gilroy Assistance League President Alecia Troy. “Our Grants Program is a cornerstone of our commitment to supporting initiatives that make a real difference for local children and teens.”

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations and programs that serve youth within the Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill areas and align with the mission of Gilroy Assistance League. Grant funding may be used to enhance existing services, launch new initiatives or expand programs that positively impact local youth, says the press release.

Grants Chair Paula Goldsmith highlighted the expanded impact of the upcoming grant cycle.

“All of our members are excited that, thanks to the generous support of our community and to a very successful 2025 Home + Garden Tour, this year we will be able to award significantly more grant funding to deserving youth organizations and programs,” Goldsmith said. “These funds will help ensure continued and expanded services for our local youth population.”

Full grant guidelines, eligibility requirements, and the application are available at gilroyassistanceleague.org. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 27.

Gilroy Assistance League is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth through philanthropic programs, community partnerships and volunteer service. Through fundraising events and member-led initiatives, the organization provides critical support to programs that strengthen and uplift the communities of Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill.

The 2026 2026 Home + Garden Tour, the league’s annual fundraiser, will take place May 8–9.