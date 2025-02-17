57.9 F
Gilroy art exhibit features ‘Legacy of the Silenced’

By: Staff Report
Angela Medina, a Gilroy Early College Academy Class of 2025 student, this week announced the launch of an art exhibit titled “Unveiling: The Legacy of the Silenced.” The special exhibit will be open exclusively on March 15, 22 and 29 at The Neon Exchange, 7363 Monterey, Gilroy.

Due to a sponsorship from Articulate Solutions, Inc., and the support of Toni Bowles and The Neon Exchange, the event provides a free opportunity for local artists to showcase their work, says a press release from Articulate Solutions. Artwork submissions are now being accepted. 

Medina, a senior at G.E.C.A., envisions the exhibit as a platform to spark meaningful conversations about the identities of minority groups in America. By featuring works from both student and professional artists, Medina aims to highlight the generational connections that unite these communities and preserve their legacy over time. 

The exhibit will focus on the resilience and permanence of minority identity in America, says the press release. 

The exhibit will feature a variety of artworks created by both student and professional artists, aiming to bring the community together by exploring the deeper stories of minority groups, including gender, religious and ethnic minorities, says the press release. Drawing inspiration from the resilience of minority groups—who have historically used artistic mediums such as photography, graffiti, and traditional canvas work to construct and preserve their identities—the exhibition highlights the importance of freedom of expression in today’s world. 

It seeks to honor this legacy while sparking meaningful dialogue about these important issues, the press release continues. 

Medina is a talented local poet and full-time student with plans to attend university next year. For her senior project, she chose to explore her passion for art by creating a meaningful exhibition that highlights minority identities, says the press release. 

A senior project provides students with the opportunity to delve into a career or interest they are passionate about and bring their vision to life. To guide her journey, Medina sought mentorship from Katherine Filice, a local Gilroy artist and business founder renowned for her nature-inspired art.  

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
