It was a match made in heaven.

The Promised Land Brewery in Gilroy developed a new craft beer called “The Wave,” after “Krazy” George Henderson, the man who invented the act that has become popular in stadiums across the country.

Owner and brewer Brian Schwab said a chance meeting with “Krazy” George in Los Gatos led to the idea. Later, Henderson came to the brewery in downtown Gilroy and loved the beer. Schwab, who knew his history and the story of the wave, said he had the organic thought of calling a new beer named The Wave after the iconic cheerleader.

“He came up to me at a function in Los Gatos and told me of his idea,” Henderson said at the packed Britannia Arms in Capitola where they held a release party on Sept. 6. “I thought he was joking. Two days later he called me and already had the label designed. It’s amazing.”

Schwab said it was a blast watching everyone enjoy the beer and interacting with the local celebrity.

“We’re giving praise to an icon,” Schwab said. “This is awesome.”

For more than 50 years, “Krazy” George Henderson has been the ultimate superfan, the inventor of The Wave, and the world’s first professional cheerleader.

His story began in 1968 as an enthusiastic fan at San Jose State University. His wild energy and booming drum soon turned him into a local legend throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. In 1975, his big break came when Lamar Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, brought him in for one game—Henderson was such a hit that he was hired full-time for every home game for the next four years.

But “Krazy” George didn’t stop there. At an Oakland A’s vs. New York Yankees playoff game Oct. 15, 1981, he made sports history by inventing The Wave. That simple, brilliant spark of energy circled the stadium that day and went on to entertain fans everywhere for the next five decades.

From the NFL and NHL to the World Cup and countless other events, Henderson has transformed crowds into unstoppable fanatics—whether it’s 25,000 fans in a stadium or corporate crowds at business events. Teams and companies that bring him in once usually bring him back again and again.

After all these years, Henderson remains the world’s most famous cheerleader. His mission is simple: get people on their feet, get them cheering, and keep The Wave rolling strong.

Henderson’s niece Kendra Bonham made the trip to Capitola from Oroville with seven other friends and family.

“This is an honor, it really is,” she said. “To have my uncle honored like this is incredible. He deserves it.”