The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce announced today that President & CEO Michelle Carlen has stepped down from her role and will return to Southern California to be closer to family and friends while focusing on new personal priorities.

Carlen’s resignation is effective Nov. 14.

Although saddened to leave the community and organization, Carlen expressed deep gratitude for the relationships she has built during her tenure. During the past six months, she has connected with chamber members, businesses, community leaders and partners throughout Gilroy and the broader region, helping guide the chamber into a new period of growth and innovation, she said in a letter to chamber members.

Board Chair Andrea Nicolette praised Carlen’s contributions, stating, “We are deeply grateful for Michelle’s insight and strategic leadership, which has empowered and inspired others to embrace challenges and welcome change.”

In preparing for the future, Carlen emphasized the importance of developing emerging leaders. During her tenure, Cristina Cortes “has demonstrated exceptional stewardship, commitment and initiative—strengthening membership and expanding engagement,” Carlen said. The chamber board has unanimously appointed Cortes as executive director, effective immediately.

Carlen will work closely with Cortes through Nov. 14 to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“The Board of Directors has invested in developing Cristina’s leadership skills over the past two years,” Nicolette added. “Her strong relationships within the membership and the broader community are tremendous assets. She has continually risen to meet the demands of prior leadership transitions and exemplifies excellence in her role. She is also an active member of the Leadership Gilroy 2025 cohort and is pursuing a three-year Chamber Academy program through the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE).”

Carlen expressed her appreciation for the support, collaboration and trust shown to her by the chamber community. She plans to remain connected with the organization through consulting and coaching opportunities and expressed confidence that the chamber will continue to thrive under Cortes’s leadership.

With her promotion, the chamber’s membership manager position is now open, with applications accepted through Nov. 7.

Members are invited to attend the Chamber Networking Lunch from 12-1:15pm Oct. 22 at Old City Hall, where both Carlen and Cortes will share remarks about the transition.