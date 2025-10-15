San Jose State University this week announced a new dual enrollment and guaranteed admission program for high school students in the Gilroy Unified School District.

SJSU and GUSD officials unveiled the program Oct. 14 at a celebratory assembly at Christopher High School in Gilroy—an event that featured the Cougars’ and Spartans’ mascots, as well as local high schools’ marching bands and cheerleading teams.

GUSD Superintendent Anisha Munshi said the partnership aims to expand access to university education—and the career paths and opportunities it can open up—for all students.

“Today we are here to celebrate a partnership rooted in hope, opportunity and the unwavering belief in the potential of every student,” Munshi said. “I am thrilled to officially announce the groundbreaking collaboration between GUSD and San Jose State University—one that guarantees admission to qualified students from our district into (SJSU).”

The program, known as “Pathways to Success,” is the result of a partnership that reflects SJSU’s broader mission to be a university of impact for the entire region, while reducing barriers and increasing college access to historically underserved communities, GUSD and SJSU officials said.

SJSU President Cynthia Teniente-Matson added the partnership includes support services, hands-on assistance and other resources to facilitate Gilroy Unified high schoolers’ enrollment into the university.

“This agreement today ensures that all of you—everyone from Gilroy Unified who meets (California State University) eligibility—has a clear and supported and guaranteed pathway to our university,” Teniente-Matson said. “Not only is a university education within your reach—it is available and accessible to you at San Jose State University.

“You belong at San Jose State and there are tremendous opportunities right here in our county just for you.”

Andrew Wright, SJSU Senior Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, said in the coming year, university and district officials will work together to develop local coursework for dual enrollment at San Jose State.

“Imagine being a high school student sitting in a classroom here in Gilroy and knowing the work you are doing right here, right now is going to count toward your college degree,” Wright said. “Students are going to be able to earn real college credit before they even step foot on the university campus.”

SJSU will also offer a “support system” for GUSD students interested in enrolling at San Jose State, Wright added. That includes workshops and hands-on support for filling out applications and requesting financial aid.

This support is designed to help students overcome the difficulties and barriers related to gaining admission to SJSU.

“This means saving time, saving money and just as importantly, building the confidence that you belong at San Jose State,” Wright said.

SJSU announced a similar partnership earlier this month with Morgan Hill Unified School District, offering dual enrollment and guaranteed admission to eligible students in Morgan Hill.