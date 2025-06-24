After nine years of service to the Gilroy community, City Administrator Jimmy Forbis today announced his retirement.

His retirement is effective as of July 31, says a statement from the city.

During his tenure in Gilroy—previously as the city’s finance director—Forbis “played a key role” in guiding the city government and the community through the Covid-19 pandemic, city staff said. He expanded City Hall’s workforce by creating the new utilities department and housing division.

Forbis also helped negotiate a large housing development project, securing more than $4 million in public benefit funding for Gilroy, says the city’s statement.

He was also instrumental in establishing and implementing the city’s pension trust fund, designed to protect future public service levels by offsetting long-term pension liabilities.

“Serving this wonderful community as city administrator for five years, and previously as your finance director for four years, has been the highlight of my career and a profound honor,” Forbis said. “I am truly thankful for the opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated community that is passionate about what’s best for Gilroy and committed to making it a vibrant and thriving city.”

Mayor Greg Bozzo thanked Forbis for his commitment and professionalism throughout his tenure.

“From my first day in office, Jimmy has approached his role with the utmost professionalism, optimism, and a deep sense of responsibility to our residents,” said Mayor Bozzo. “We are thankful for his many years of dedicated service.”

The city council held a discussion on Forbis’ performance evaluation in closed session at the June 16 meeting. The results of that meeting and evaluation have not been made public.

The city council will soon begin discussions on the transition process and the search for a successor. More information will be provided in the coming weeks, according to city officials.