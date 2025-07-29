Brad Kilger, a former city manager for multiple communities in northern California, is the new Interim City Administrator for the City of Gilroy.

The Gilroy City Council appointed Kilger to the position at the July 28 meeting. He began his new role July 29.

Kilger replaces former City Administrator Jimmy Forbis, who is set to retire July 31.

Kilger “brings a wealth of experience to the city,” Gilroy officials said in a statement. He has more than 35 years of senior-level leadership in city government—including as city manager for the cities of Martinez, Benicia, Ceres and Yucca Valley.

He has held roles in community and economic development in other cities, including Apple Valley, Murrieta and San Bernardino, says the city’s announcement. Kilger has formerly served as interim city manager in Gustine, Calistoga, Los Altos and South Lake Tahoe.

Kilger is also a senior advisor with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences and Urban Studies from the University of California, Riverside; a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Management from California State University, San Bernardino; and a certificate in Economic Development from California State University, says the city’s announcement.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Kilger to Gilroy,” Mayor Greg Bozzo said. “His deep experience in city management and economic development, along with his steady leadership in both permanent and interim roles across California, makes him well-suited to guide our city during this transitional period. We’re confident he will be a strong partner to the Council, staff and community.”

Kilger is a “retired annuitant” under CalPERS, as of February 2019, says a city staff report. Under California government code, the city may hire a retired annuitant to serve in an interim position when there is an immediate need for their expertise and skills, and when an active recruitment is under way for the position.

The city is paying Kilger $151.56 per hour as interim city administrator, with no other benefits or incentives, says the city staff report.

The City of Gilroy is currently conducting a recruitment process for the permanent city administrator position. That process is expected to take several months.

Forbis announced his upcoming retirement earlier this month, after serving as Gilroy City Administrator for nearly five years and working for the city since 2016.