Gilroy Elks honor students

Gilroy Elks Lodge honored four students and their families recently at the Americanism Essay Recognition Dinner.

The students are from Niki Estacio’s fifth-grade class at Rucker Elementary School, who were judged to be the best writers in the Americanism Essay Contest on this year’s theme of “What Does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me?”

Pictured, back row from left to right: Exalted Ruler Angela Moore Flores, Past District Deputy Wayne Weller, Past Exalted Ruler Rick Flores and Americanism Chairman Mitch Marinovich. Front row, from left to right: Niki Estacio, Ezekiel Wharton, Guillermo Alavares, Danny Jimenez, Bradley Kirk and Principal Jean Wells-Southland.