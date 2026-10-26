On Oct. 10-11, six members of the Gilroy FFA chapter attended a Regional Leadership conference where more than 300 other students, all involved in the FFA, united at the 2026 South Coast Region FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Conference in Hollister.

As an organization, the FFA’s mission is to promote premier leadership, personal growth and career success—which is exactly what attendees to this two-day conference gained. At this annual event, students attended various workshops that served to encourage and motivate these leaders to return to their schools with a new outlook on life and a positive attitude, bringing new ideas with them.

All in attendance also had the opportunity to hear from various speakers and participate in workshops conducted by State and Regional FFA leaders. The conference wouldn’t be complete, however, without the Saturday night program, where the different schools had a chance to perform a lip-sync dance routine to help liven up the crowd.

The many workshops and activities taught these elected leaders to have a positive attitude and influence, as well as to stay away from negative aspects of society, such as drug abuse, hateful bigotry and low self-esteem.

According to Nipomo FFA’s Maeli Ayon, the Regional FFA President, “This conference was truly a unique experience where people from different communities and backgrounds were able to come together not only to learn, but to have a positive experience.”

With the knowledge gained from this conference, FFA members gained a new outlook on life, creating an important and lasting impact on their personal journeys and on the society around them.

For the second consecutive year, Gilroy FFA has been named the South Coast Region – Santa Clara Section FFA Chapter of the Year! This prestigious recognition celebrates outstanding chapter achievement in agricultural education, leadership and student success.

Chapters are evaluated based on the number of State FFA Degrees earned, regional success in Leadership Development Events (LDEs), state-level achievements in Career Development Events (CDEs) and accomplishments in regional and state Proficiency Awards.

Additional consideration is given to chapters with members serving as regional or state FFA officers.

Throughout the past year, Gilroy FFA demonstrated excellence across multiple areas of the organization. Six members earned their State FFA Degrees; six students received top honors in their respective Proficiency Award areas; four advanced to the state level.

Our Cooperative Marketing CDE team earned an impressive fifth-place finish in the state, and Kevin Carrillo Benitez placed fourth in the State Spanish FFA Creed Speaking Competition.

To conclude an already remarkable year, three Gilroy FFA alumni earned the prestigious American FFA Degree, the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization.

Gilroy FFA Chapter President Benjermin Garcia expressed his pride and excitement about receiving the prestigious award, stating, “It truly is an honor to receive this award. Our Chapter has worked so hard and seeing them being rewarded for their progress is such a blessing. The officer team works tirelessly to encourage growth, participation and progress in our members, so this award helps award the dedication of our hard-working members while awarding the work our officer team has put into this Chapter.

“I am so incredibly proud of our members and this award recognizes the hard work everyone puts into this program every day!”

Earning this distinction for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our members, advisors and supporters. This recognition reflects the continued growth and success of Gilroy FFA and the strong tradition of excellence our chapter strives to uphold.

We are incredibly proud of our members and all they have accomplished as we continue building on the legacy of Gilroy FFA!

Attending the conference with the students were local FFA Advisors Mrs. Allyah Pulido, and Ms. Britney Bean, who also participated in a professional development meeting on Sunday.

Jeanette Ramirez Gonzalez is the Gilroy FFA Reporter.