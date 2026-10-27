The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously to extend the city’s temporary moratorium on new data centers at the Oct. 19 meeting.

The extension prohibits new data centers for an additional 10 months and 15 days, expiring on Sept. 3, 2027. The extension will provide more time for city staff to address issues that uniquely arise with the development of data centers, including impacts on electricity demand, water consumption, backup generator emissions, noise, traffic and neighborhood impacts, according to city officials.

The council initially adopted a 45-day moratorium on Sept. 14. While the moratorium is in effect, the city cannot accept, process or approve applications and entitlements for new data center facilities.

The moratorium is the council’s response to growing community concerns about an Amazon Web Services data center that is currently under construction on Camino Arroyo. The moratorium will not affect that project, which was approved in 2025 by Community Development Director Sharon Goei under current land use and planning ordinances.

The work on new development standards for data centers is underway, as staff has started to review how other California communities regulate such facilities.

The city is also planning to incorporate a more comprehensive review of data center standards as part of a comprehensive zoning code update, which will begin in the coming months. That update will aim to “establish clear standards that reflect community needs and priorities while addressing public health, environmental impacts and neighborhood quality of life,” says a city staff report.

Goei said during the meeting that the city is currently in the “request for proposals,” or RFP stage of producing a comprehensive zoning update. Under the RFP, the city is seeking interest and qualifications from firms that could produce the update, to ultimately select one to perform the work.

During the review process, residents, businesses and interested community members will be invited to share their input as city officials propose new regulations that will be considered by the planning commission and city council.

On Aug. 17, the council voted to require more public outreach and planning commission review for all proposed projects that require an environmental impact report, including data centers.

In neighboring Morgan Hill, the city council on Aug. 26 approved its own temporary moratorium on data centers in order to give staff more time to research their options for new zoning rules. The Morgan Hill City Council voted to extend its moratorium for about 22 months at the Oct. 21 meeting.

The Gilroy City Council adopted the moratorium under California Government Code Section 65858, which allows cities to temporarily prohibit certain land uses while considering changes to their zoning regulations when immediate action is necessary to protect public health, safety and welfare, city staff said.

Gilroy’s current zoning code does not specifically define data centers as a distinct land use. Instead, data centers are classified under a broader category of data processing establishments, according to city staff.