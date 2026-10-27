This midterm election has me on pins and needles, and I know I am not the only one. In my lifetime I have never seen an administration like this.

I am sick of the current administration, especially President Trump. A convicted felon should never have been allowed to take office in the first place. The fact that he was elected after being convicted by a jury of his peers shows how much our sense of decency has been lost.

This is not about Republican versus Democrat anymore. This is about right versus wrong. People voted for a man who has shown us over and over who he is—a man who mocks the vulnerable, who lies without shame and who uses the presidency for his own profit.

He steals from the poor to give to the rich. While working families in Gilroy and across the country struggle with groceries, rent and healthcare, this administration cuts the very programs that keep people afloat just to give more tax breaks and handouts to billionaires and big corporations.

It is Robin Hood in reverse, and it is immoral.

The damage goes beyond our borders. Our allies no longer trust us and our enemies are emboldened. This menace is not just a threat to our country but to peace throughout the world.

That is why I am praying that Democrats win all across the nation this November—in the House, the Senate, the statehouses and right here locally. We need a Congress that will stand up, provide real checks and balances, and put the people first again.

We need to bring back honesty, decency and compassion to public service.

Mary Silva

Gilroy