Gilroy’s Fourth Annual Dia de Muertos and La Ofrenda Festival took place Oct. 24, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to celebrate local and indigenous culture, pay tribute to loved ones both present and departed, enjoy art and live music and connect with the community.

The festival in downtown Gilroy featured a wellness fair, vendors and food and drinks. Booths hosted by local organizations such as VTA, Silicon Valley Clean Energy and local nonprofits offered information and resources throughout the festival grounds, which spanned along Monterey Road and side streets from Fourth to Seventh streets.

Stages throughout the event provided a variety of live entertainment, including cultural dancing, music performances and Lucha Libre wrestling.

A centerpiece of La Ofrenda Festival was an array of handmade altars, or “ofrendas,” crafted in fine detail and placed throughout downtown Gilroy. Each altar was covered with fresh-cut flowers and contained offerings to departed souls and photos of loved ones.

La Ofrenda Festival was partially funded with a Gilroy Elevate the Arts Grant, a program of SVCreates, with support from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, City of Gilroy, County of Santa Clara and fiscally sponsored by the Gilroy Foundation.

The event is organized by Casa de Cultura y Arte, in partnership with Gilroy Foundation and other local sponsors.

“La Ofrenda was born in Gilroy, built by our community and rooted in the belief that arts and culture have the power to bring people together and transform the place we call home,” Ruben Darío Villa, Founder of La Ofrenda Festival, said in a recent statement. “Through La Ofrenda and La Casa de Cultura y Arte, we’re building cultural infrastructure, creating opportunities for local artists and investing in a legacy that belongs to this community.”

Karla Montemayor poses for a photo in front of a La Ofrenda altar in downtown Gilroy Oct. 24. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Costumed children perform in front of La Ofrenda Festival attendees in downtown Gilroy Oct. 24. Photo: Jonathan Natividad