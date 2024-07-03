Country music fans flock to Morgan Hill festival

Thousands of country music fans attended the June 29 Boots and Brews Country Music Festival at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center.

The concert lineup featured Lee Brice, Lee Montgomery, Michael Ray and Dasha. Fans danced and enjoyed cold beverages throughout the afternoon and evening. Vendors sold a variety of merchandise throughout the festival grounds.

Boots and Brews this year was a weekend-long celebration with local sponsors. A June 28 pre-party took place at downtown Morgan Hill’s Mohi Farm, one of the sponsors of Boots and Brews. An after party took place June 29 at the Granada Theatre, and a June 30 “recovery party” happened with the return of a crowd at Mohi Farm.

Alison Turner, who grew up in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, sings the national anthem during the Boots and Brews Country Music Festival at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center June 29. Photo: Raul Ebio

Fans stop for a photo during the Boots and Brews Country Music Festival in Morgan Hill on June 29. Photo: Raul Ebio

DJ Cue performs during the Boots and Brews Country Music Festival at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center on Saturday, June 29. Photo: Raul Ebio

Fans dance during the Boots and Brews Country Music Festival at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center on June 29. Photo: Raul Ebio