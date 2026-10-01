The Gilroy Foundation will open applications Oct. 1 for its 2027 Competitive Grant Cycle, offering funding for community-driven projects and programs.

The foundation is accepting applications from organizations working in areas including agriculture, artistic enrichment, education, environment, civic services, culture, health, recreation and technology.

Grants will range from $500 to $5,000. Applications are due by 9pm Dec. 11. Applicants are encouraged to confirm receipt of their applications to ensure they meet the deadline. Grant recipients will be notified in March.

“Our Competitive Grant Cycle is one of the ways Gilroy Foundation puts the power of local philanthropy directly back into our community,” Executive Director Jaci Muro said in a statement. “The organizations doing this work understand Gilroy’s needs because they are here every day, working alongside our families and neighbors.”

Organizations interested in applying can find grant guidelines and application information on the Gilroy Foundation website at tinyurl.com/5fykxt92. Questions and requests for assistance can be directed to Kelly Barbazette at gr****@**************on.org.

Founded in 1980, the Gilroy Foundation connects people, resources and ideas to strengthen Gilroy and South County. The foundation said it has invested more than $19.6 million in grants and scholarships since its founding.

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The organizations doing this work understand Gilroy’s needs because they are here every day, working alongside our families and neighbors. – Jaci Muro