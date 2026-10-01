In this week’s edition, as part of our ongoing election coverage the Dispatch will feature candidates for Gilroy City Council District 6.

Candidates in that race are Elizabeth Bracco, Brad Starks and Rebeca Armendariz.

We asked candidates for a short biographical intro and a statement about why they are running and what they hope to achieve in office. Their responses are published as written by the candidates, with minor editing for style, space and clarity.

These races, among others, will be on the Nov. 3 statewide general election ballot.

To read previously published candidate profiles, visit our website at gilroydispatch.com. These include candidates for City Council Districts 4 and 5, as well as Gilroy Unified School District Trustee Areas 3 and 4.

GUSD trustees in Areas 1 and 7 are up for reelection but are uncontested on the Nov. 3 ballot.

For more information about the Nov. 3 election—including a full list of statewide, regional and local candidates, and how to register to vote—visit the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ website at sccvote.org.

The deadline is Oct. 19 to register to vote in time for Nov. 3. Election officials will begin sending out ballot information packets in early October.

Information contained in the packets includes locations of voting centers and secure dropboxes.

Elizabeth Bracco

Candidate for City Council District 6

Elizabeth Bracco

A fourth-generation Gilroyan and local business CFO, I hold a B.S. in Public Policy. Outside of my professional duties, I love exploring Mt. Madonna’s trails with my rescue dog, Rose, gardening and using fresh harvests to bake sourdough and cook international cuisines.

As a fourth-generation Gilroyan, local business professional and District 6 resident, my roots here run deep. I represent a new generation of leadership backed by a solid foundation in public policy.

Graduating top of my class with a B.S. in Public Policy, I’ve seen firsthand how policy is made, lobbied and implemented through my work with the California Tow Truck Association and their Regulatory Oversight Council.

Locally, I interned with the Gilroy Police Department under Chief Turner, serving on the South County Youth Taskforce and the panel that interviewed candidates for her successor.

What distinguishes my campaign is a commitment to actionable, generational solutions.

With 530 new homes coming to Las Animas and Murray avenues alongside vacancies at the Gilroy Premium Outlets, we must completely reimagine our economic development strategy.

I want to build a thriving, financially responsible future by keeping our entertainment dollars local to fund essential services and public safety without raising taxes.

By developing modern, pet-friendly plazas with outdoor dining and active storefronts—mirroring the successful high-wage and revenue growth strategies of our neighbor, Morgan Hill—we can actively attract regional businesses and give our younger residents vibrant local activities.

Crucially, I will work to correct the communication breakdown between City Hall and our community. You deserve direct, transparent updates—not endless searching.

For too long, District 6 has been ignored. As your voice on the dais, I will aggressively fight for safer streets, faster police response times, youth mentorship, a new community center and a dedicated neighborhood park for the Las Animas and Murray communities.

I am ready to build a transparent government and a thriving future for Gilroy; if elected, I pledge to serve you with honor, integrity and transparency.

Brad Starks

Candidate for City Council District 6

Brad Starks

I’m a husband, father of two boys, finance and marketing professional, and proud Gilroy resident. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, taking my boys to the beach, playing golf with them and making memories together. Family is the most important part of my life.

I’m running for Gilroy City Council because I believe District 6 deserves a representative who listens to residents, brings people together and works to make our community stronger for everyone.

As a husband and father raising two children in Gilroy, I have a personal stake in the future of our city. My wife is a teacher, and through our family and community involvement, I have seen firsthand the importance of strong schools, safe neighborhoods, reliable city services and opportunities for families to thrive.

My professional background in both finance and marketing has taught me how to evaluate challenges carefully, manage resources responsibly, listen to different perspectives in order to work toward practical solutions.

My experience as an HOA board member and community leader has also shown me the importance of communication, accountability and working collaboratively with residents.

I believe local government works best when residents feel heard and represented, not just during election season, but throughout the entire term. I will bring a thoughtful, responsible and community focused approach to the City Council.

Gilroy is home to our family, and I want to help ensure it remains a place where families can build their lives, children can grow and succeed and longtime residents feel proud of their community.

I’m asking for your vote because I will listen, work hard and put the needs of District 6 and the people of Gilroy first.

Rebeca Armendariz

Candidate for City Council District 6

Rebeca Armendariz

I’m a mom and fourth generation Gilroyan who enjoys gardening, sports and local festivals. I work as Director of Movement Building at Working Partnerships.

I was a Councilmember (2020-2024), on the Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Housing Advisory Board and currently on the Commission on the Status of Women.

I believe the people of District 6 should vote for me because I am a hardworking and compassionate advocate for the people of my community, whether or not I have a title. I was born and raised in District 6, as was my mom before me, and as are my kids.

I am deeply rooted there. I know the families, the issues and the potential we have.

In District 6 we would like the same opportunities, resources and investment that every other district in our city receives.

Historically we have been an underserved sector of the city and I have worked very hard to gain the knowledge, know-how and network needed to help my community overcome that.

My deep commitment to Gilroy has also been through volunteer work at a number of local community agencies, including CARAS.

I volunteer with our local youth and families, many of which are from District 6.

I am able to bring resources like healthcare providers, legal clinics for workers, tenants and immigrants and union job fairs. I also get to train women and youth about advocacy and leadership.

I have also coordinated the CARAS Tamal Festival & Car Show, to celebrate our deep cultural roots and bring thousands of people to Downtown Gilroy.

I currently, and proudly, lead the ICE Out of Gilroy Coalition to stop the ICE facility from being built in our town.

We are all safer when we all feel secure and supported in our homes.

I would be honored to have the support of my neighbors and continue to represent my home, District 6, on the Gilroy City Council.