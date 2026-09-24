In this week’s edition, as part of our ongoing election coverage the Dispatch will feature candidates for Gilroy City Council District 5 and Gilroy Unified School District Trustee Area 4.

Running for Council District 5 are Joseph Garcia, Christina Tovar and Tom Cline. Candidates for GUSD TA4 are Trevor Scott Van Laar and Jane Stevens.

We asked candidates for a short biographical intro and a statement about why they are running and what they hope to achieve in office. Their responses are published as written by the candidates, with minor editing for style, space and clarity.

These races, among others, will be on the Nov. 3 statewide general election ballot.

Over the next few weeks, this newspaper will continue to profile candidates for local office. To read previously published candidate profiles, visit our website at gilroydispatch.com.

For more information about the Nov. 3 election—including a full list of statewide, regional and local candidates, and how to register to vote—visit the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ website at sccvote.org.

The deadline is Oct. 19 to register to vote in time for Nov. 3. Election officials will begin sending out ballot information packets in early October. Information contained in the packets includes locations of voting centers and secure dropboxes.

Joseph Garcia

Candidate for City Council District 5

Joseph Garcia

I am a 25-year railroad engineer and father of five. Three of my children are Gilroy High graduates, including two high-level wrestlers and one helping my campaign. Registered No Party Preference, I offer independent, pragmatic leadership. I enjoy cooking, barbecuing, playing chess and family time.

District 5 deserves an independent voice dedicated entirely to working families, seniors and neighborhood vitality—not partisan agendas or outside special interests.

As a 25-year railroad veteran and locomotive engineer, my career has been built on safety, managing detailed paperwork and deciphering complex state and federal regulations. I will bring that same operational discipline to City Hall.

My ability to cut through red tape allows me to draft and support legislation in a practical, common-sense way that fits Gilroy’s unique community fabric.

I am running to deliver clear results:

• Community Transparency and Local Oversight: Major regional proposals—whether an ICE detention facility or large-scale data centers—must never move forward without robust environmental review, public hearings and direct community involvement. I will fight to close administrative loopholes so our residents always have a seat at the table.

• Protecting Clean Water and Environment: Safeguarding the Llagas Subbasin aquifer from over-extraction and industrial contamination (Data Center) to guarantee safe, affordable drinking water for working-class families and local agriculture.

• Supporting Seniors and Renters: Standing up for fixed-income residents against rising cost pressures and preserving vital senior community services.

• Public Safety and Infrastructure: Backing frontline first responders, modernizing neighborhood roads and expanding regional rail and transit connectivity to reduce Highway 101 gridlock.

• Local Economic Vitality: Supporting downtown merchants and homegrown small businesses to keep local dollars working in Gilroy.

Because I am Registered No Party Preference, I am an independent beholden to no political party or PAC. I answer only to the people who live and work here.

I respectfully ask for your vote to bring integrity, accountability and practical, community-first leadership to the Gilroy City Council.

Christina Tovar

Candidate for City Council District 5

Christina Tovar

I am a longtime Gilroy resident, wife, mother of four, accountant and local business owner. My education and career are in finance and accounting. I have spent years supporting local nonprofits, volunteering and organizing community efforts. I enjoy walking through our community, visiting our library and attending local events.

I grew up, raised my family and have built my life and businesses in this community. Those experiences have prepared me to represent District 5 with an understanding of the people who live and work here.

My background in finance has shaped how I approach decisions. Circumstances change; budgets shift and unexpected obstacles arise. Good planning means adapting without losing sight of the goal, finding a responsible path forward and being careful with the resources entrusted to you.

My husband and I own R.A.C. Services, with our headquarters located in downtown Gilroy, where most of our employees live. We are also partners in SynerG Coworking, also located downtown, which has brought new businesses into the area.

My District 5 presence has connected me with business owners and residents, giving me firsthand insight into the challenges they face and the decisions that affect them. I have not only heard from residents but have gone through the same challenges myself. I have learned that just being there gives you insights you can’t get any other way.

Working with local nonprofits and volunteers has shown me how important it is for people to be connected to their community and local government.

I have also learned that relationships matter. People with different perspectives can accomplish a great deal when they work together, respect each other and stay focused on what they are trying to achieve together.

I am ready to pair my experience, financial discipline and deep commitment to Gilroy to bring strong leadership to District 5. I will bring thoughtful questions, collaboration, follow-through and business sense to our City Council.

I am running because our district and city deserve a representative who listens, understands the real challenges we face as residents and works hard to deliver responsible, meaningful solutions.

Tom Cline

Candidate for City Council District 5

Tom Cline

As a 26-year resident of District 5, I remain committed to advocating for our neighborhoods and quality of life. I will provide independent leadership—even if that means standing alone—to bring people together, seek common ground and support practical solutions that serve our community.

I am always ready to research issues, ask tough questions and work hard to deliver results. I voted to create Gilroy’s first district elections, giving residents more direct representation. I also supported steps that strengthen our city’s future, including hiring an Economic Development Director to create growth opportunities for new and existing businesses, planned a fourth fire station to improve emergency coverage and continued investment in the city’s street maintenance program.

Most of all, I am proud to have earned a reputation for meeting with residents, listening to their concerns and answering their questions. Representing you—the residents of District 5—is my responsibility, and I take it seriously.

Together, We Can Do More! If elected, I will work to ensure our police and fire personnel have the tools, staffing and resources they need to keep families safe. Gilroy also deserves a long-term plan for medical response and fire protection.

As a business owner, I will continue to support economic development that delivers real results for Gilroy. I will also advocate for recreational opportunities that serve current residents and future generations.

I will always value community input and advocate for residents to have a voice in Council decisions.

I want to continue serving District 5 residents. Please join the Police Officer’s Association, the Gilroy Firefighters Association, community and business leaders and nonprofit members in supporting my campaign.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact me at 408.710.4847 or to*@***********ne.com. I humbly ask for your support: tomcline4gilroy.com

Trevor Scott Van Laar

Candidate for Gilroy Unified School District TA4

Trevor Scott Van Laar

Trevor Van Laar is a GUSD parent of four, a pastor and a first-generation college graduate who understands the importance of opportunity and strong public schools. He taught Leadership Gilroy for a decade, volunteered for the Garlic Festival for years before becoming President in 2023 and now serves as President of Visit Gilroy and is a member of Rotary.

I’m running for the Board of Education because I believe in our students, educators and the future of our schools. I’ve watched all four of my kids grow through GUSD classrooms and programs, and that front-row seat has shown me both what this district does well and where it can still grow.

For the past eight years, I’ve served on School Site Councils at Rod Kelley, South Valley and Gilroy High School. For six years, I represented those schools on the Superintendent’s Advisory Council. Through these roles, I have been a parent representative for the decisions that actually shape our district: I’ve helped guide LCAP planning for three different school sites, served as the parent representative for the South Valley Middle School remodel design, and contributed as a community member to the GUSD Strategic Plan in April of 2025.

In 2024, I attended the California Association for Bilingual Education conference alongside South Valley Middle School staff to bring back best practices for our bilingual students.

For the last three years, I’ve coached the high school FFA Farm Power Team, and for the last two, I’ve put on the Santa suit and volunteered for Rucker’s Breakfast with Santa.

Whether it’s a strategic planning session or a school hallway, I show up.

Years of participating on school councils and committees have taught me how to listen carefully to the real challenges our schools face, from resources for special needs students, to district-wide budget pressures, to facility needs and student outcomes.

I’ve learned how to work alongside others toward decisions that are fair and forward-looking. I come with a track record of steady, hands-on involvement and a genuine investment in this community’s kids.

Trustee Area 4 deserves a board member who already knows the schools, the staff and the students. More information can be found at vanlaarforschoolboard.com.

Jane Stevens

Candidate for Gilroy Unified School District TA4

Jane Stevens

Gilroy has been my home for over half my life. This is where I raised my daughters and they have chosen to remain in Gilroy raising their children.

I am a retired registered nurse. I spent the last 13 years of nursing at Kaiser Gilroy. Before pursuing a nursing degree, my path was a business major. My professional experiences in both business and healthcare have given me a broad perspective on leadership, problem-solving and serving others.

Community involvement has always been important to me. From the time my daughters were young, I became involved with Girl Scouts, school, sports and dance along with their other activities.

When the grandchildren came along, I continued to volunteer again in Girl Scouts, choir and wherever there was a need. I now advocate for both my grandsons who have an IEP.

After 46 years in Gilroy, I have observed the ups and downs of our school district. When I realized Area 4 on the School Board was up for election, I knew this is an opportunity where I can make a positive contribution to the children in our schools—current and future.

My years as a nurse taught me the importance of listening carefully, addressing difficult problems and, most importantly, recognizing that every person deserves appropriate care. I bring that same philosophy to education.

Every child deserves access to the best education we can provide, while recognizing and responding to each student’s individual needs.