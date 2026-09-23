Youth Alliance and South County Cal-SOAP on Sept. 18 announced a new partnership designed to strengthen college and career access for students throughout San Benito and southern Santa Clara counties. Effective Oct. 1, Youth Alliance will serve as the fiscal sponsor and organizational home of South County Cal-SOAP, the nonprofits said in a press release.

The new partnership builds upon Youth Alliance’s more than 30 years of community-centered service and strong organizational infrastructure, says the press release. By bringing together the expertise and resources of both organizations, the partnership will elevate youth voice, strengthen support for students and families and ensure that young people help shape the opportunities and systems intended to serve them.

South County Cal-SOAP is part of California’s Student Opportunity and Access Program, a statewide initiative focused on improving access to postsecondary education for students who may face financial, educational or other barriers. Serving Gilroy, Morgan Hill, San Juan Bautista and Hollister, South County Cal-SOAP works alongside schools and community partners to help students and families prepare for college, careers and life after high school.

Services include college and career advising, academic support, financial aid and scholarship assistance, college application guidance, campus tours, student and family workshops and connections to other educational resources.

“This partnership provides South County Cal-SOAP with a strong organizational foundation while allowing our team to remain focused on what matters most: helping students recognize their potential and successfully navigate the path to college and career,” said Erin Gemar, South County Cal-SOAP Project Director. “Together, we can connect more young people and families with the guidance, resources and opportunities they need to achieve their goals.”

Through the partnership, Youth Alliance will provide administrative infrastructure to support South County Cal-SOAP’s continued operations, including financial management, human resources, compliance, contracts, development and other organizational functions, says the press release.

Youth Alliance and South County Cal-SOAP serve many of the same communities and work within the same school districts, positioning them to strengthen referrals, coordinate resources and create a more connected continuum of support for young people.

“South County Cal-SOAP’s work aligns deeply with Youth Alliance’s commitment to ensuring young people are heard, engaged, supported and prepared to lead,” said Eduardo Navarro, Chief Operating Officer of Youth Alliance. “By bringing together Cal-SOAP’s postsecondary expertise and Youth Alliance’s regional infrastructure and community-based approach, we can create a stronger continuum of opportunities for students—from discovering what is possible to taking the next step toward their future.”

South County Cal-SOAP will continue providing student-facing services through its existing team and program leadership.

As part of the transition, Cal-SOAP staff will join Youth Alliance’s broader workforce and gain access to its employee infrastructure, professional-development opportunities, and organizational resources.