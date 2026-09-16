The Nov. 3 election ballot will feature numerous local races, including three seats on the Gilroy City Council and four seats on the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Trustees—among many others.

The last day to register to vote for the midterm election is Oct. 19. Santa Clara County election officials will begin mailing out vote-by-mail packets by early October, and early voting begins Oct. 5.

Over the next few weeks, in an effort to help readers become more informed about their choices, the Dispatch will publish short candidate biographies and statements for the local city council and board of education races.

This week, we start with the candidates for City Council District 4 and GUSD Trustee Area 3. Diana Sanchez Bentz and Fred Tovar are running for Council District 4 (though Bentz has not submitted her biography or candidate statement for publication). Running for GUSD TA3 are Daniel Harney and incumbent Michelle Nelson.

Statements and bios are published as written by the candidates, with minor editing for space and clarity.

To register to vote or to find more information about the Nov. 3 election, visit the Santa Clara County Registrar’s website at sccvote.org.

Fred Tovar

Candidate for City Council District 4

Fred Tovar

Background: I’ve dedicated more than two decades to public service; eight years on both the Gilroy City Council, and Gilroy Unified School Board, and four years on the San José/Evergreen College Board. I’ve also served 26 years in higher education with 18 years at Stanford, and then Santa Clara University.

Candidate statement: I’m running for Gilroy City Council because I believe District 4 deserves more—more representation, more engagement, more accountability and more solutions. District 4 deserves strong leadership with a proven history of showing up and getting things done.

My career in higher education has centered on creating pathways and opportunities for students and families. Experience matters, but so does listening—Gilroy needs leaders who work across differences and focus on practical solutions rather than political division. My approach is straightforward: show up, listen, be transparent, work with people and deliver results.

Daniel Harney

Candidate for Gilroy Unified School District, Trustee Area 3

Daniel Harney

Background: Dan Harney, his wife Michelle and four kids have lived in Gilroy since 2011. He served on the City Council for 3.5 years and currently serves as Board Chair for Gilroy Gardens. In his spare time he coaches his kids’ sports and recreation leagues.

Candidate statement: I am running for the GUSD Board Trustee Area 3 because I believe our area deserves a trustee who listens early, reports back clearly and fights for measurable progress in classrooms.

Smaller class sizes: The Gilroy Teachers Association has endorsed me because I will fight for strong classrooms, smaller class sizes and better paid teachers. We have paid our teachers the lowest in Santa Clara County, had the lowest test scores in reading and math, and we have experienced the highest turnover rate.

Smaller classes mean our teachers can focus on improving test scores in English and math. Parents should be able to reach their teachers, know what kids are working on and be able to communicate with teachers. Teachers are the foundation of our community, we need to hire the best and keep them.

Safety: The safety of our children has never been more important. I will ensure a community-based approach by working with city leaders including Mayor Bozzo, Police Chief Sanchez and our City Administrator to ensure safety in our school zones is enforced and that School Resources Officers are in place.

I do not support ICE enforcement at any of our schools, ever. Our kids need peace of mind while at school. I will make sure our school safety programs are always funded.

Communication and Trust: For too long parents in Trustee Area 3 have been kept in the dark about issues that are most important to them. School safety, class sizes, funding and school closures should be communicated early.

I will listen to the issues, communicate early with the superintendent and report back to parents what the board did. Your priorities will be mine and I will be your voice on the board.

Michelle Nelson

Candidate for Gilroy Unified School District, Trustee Area 3

Michelle Nelson

Background: I am a lifelong educator, and made Gilroy my home in 1981. I retired in 2019, but ran for the School Board in 2020 to continue serving. My outside interests include reading, travel, birding and photography. I have family in Gilroy, and now live with two cats.

Candidate statement: Thank you to the Dispatch Editorial Staff for this opportunity to explain why I believe I am the better choice for the GUSD School Board. I have 39 years of experience in education, and six years on the board. It is not a position one can step into easily without substantial background in the system and its complexities. Replacing me would mean a tremendous loss of institutional knowledge.

Yes, GUSD has challenges. Our salaries lag behind some comparable districts in Santa Clara County, but we have made progress. Since the 2020-21 school year, ongoing salaries increased by 27 percent. There were also two one-time bonuses of 4% and 3 percent. While some employees don’t see it because it’s automatic, our benefit package is extremely competitive.

Our administrative team is stable, as is our financial position. While other districts are closing schools and laying people off, GUSD has not closed a school since June 2020 and there have been no layoffs since 2011.

In the area of student achievement, there is always room for improvement. To address this, we have increased our intervention efforts, with a focus on early literacy. This will take time, but there are signs these interventions are making a difference.

The district has also been proactive in managing the social and emotional well-being of students. There is a dedicated curriculum to teach children how to regulate emotions, and we have hired additional staff to deal with different levels of need.

With respect to parental involvement, I have long advocated for more outreach. We are partners with a common goal.

Finally, it is important to note that no one person can affect change, but I hope, with your vote, to continue this important work. To learn more about me, please visit my website at michellenelson4schoolboard.com.