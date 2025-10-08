Members of Gilroy Lodge helped serve a meal to the Gold Star families and guests at the Gold Star Mothers and Family Day picnic held at the One Step Closer Therapeutic Horsemanship facility in Morgan Hill.

At this event, the Exalted Ruler Bruce Parker and Angela Moore CHEA Association Vice President from the Gilroy Elks Lodge presented the founders of One Step Closer Therapeutic Horsemanship facility, Mark and Landa Keirstead, a check for $4,000 for the Elks reinvestment into our community from Elks National Foundation Community Investments Program Beacon Grant.

Gold Star Mother’s Day and Family Day is a national observance that pays tribute to U.S. military families who have experienced the loss of an immediate family member while they were serving on the last Sunday in September, says a press release from the Gilroy Lodge.

A Blue Star displayed on a service flag signifies a member currently serving in the armed forces. A Gold Star replaces the blue star when that service member tragically dies in the line of duty, symbolizing their ultimate sacrifice.