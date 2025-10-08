Morgan Hill celebrated its growing reputation as the self-described “culinary capital of Silicon Valley” Oct. 5 with the second annual MOHI Food & Wine Festival. Presented by Léal Hospitality and Appellation, the event drew hundreds of attendees for a day of food, wine and philanthropy, raising money for the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

Hosted by renowned chef Charlie Palmer and featuring celebrity chefs including Neal Fraser, Duskie Estes, Bryan Votaggio and Shane McAnelly, the event showcased what Frank Léal describes as “approachable luxury” at $250 a ticket, offering gourmet cuisine paired with local and regional wines. The festival also included an artisan vendor marketplace and live entertainment throughout the day.

Proceeds from the festival support hospitality programs within MHUSD. Student volunteers from the district’s culinary program served at the event, gaining hands-on experience.

“This is the next generation of hospitality professionals,” Palmer said. “These are the people that are going to cook delicious food, receive you in fine hotels, and pour you the most amazing wines. So nurture them, support them, and support this program.”

During the festivities, Léal received the “Golden Mushroom of Excellence” award from the Mushroom Festival board for his support of continued education. Mayor Mark Turner personally bestowed the award, thanking Léal for his investments in the community.

“They’re investing in education, and Frank does this quite often at different events throughout the community … as Frank does so often, he anonymously donates to these causes,” Turner said. “I want to really thank them, not just for their love of mushrooms, but also their investment in our community and in our nonprofit organizations, making Morgan Hill the best it can possibly be.”