The Gilroy Police Department will host a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint starting at 6pm Oct. 10 at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The checkpoint is scheduled to last until 1am Oct. 11.

Police said the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Gilroy Police Sgt. Raul Razo said. “Any prevention measures that can reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Funding for the checkpoint comes from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.