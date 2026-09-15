As the cities of San Jose and Gilroy and the California Legislature tackle regulation of the dramatic expansion of data centers, their growth in California and nationwide shows no signs of slowing.

In fact, an analysis of national and state data shows that hundreds of data centers are already solid fixtures in major tech centers like Silicon Valley, Austin and Northern Virginia.

“The race to build AI infrastructures is unfolding town by town across America,” storied environmental activist Erin Brockovich wrote in May. “In some places, data centers are welcomed. In others, they are delayed, contested or abandoned altogether.”

The tracking website Data Center Map reports that San Jose already has 47 data centers, and city officials have said that as many as 34 new projects are under review.

Residents and climate groups in the city have lobbied for a temporary construction moratorium, expressing concerns over strain on the power grid, water use and carbon emissions.

In response, the City of San Jose began hosting community forums across the city on the topic, which will culminate in the three-day AI Infra Summit 2026 that begins Sept. 15 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The conference will focus on artificial intelligence, data center infrastructure, scalability and energy challenges.

“We could bury our heads in the sand, say ‘no’ and push the jobs and industries of the future to states with fewer environmental safeguards, or we can do what California does best: lead the nation forward with a blueprint for responsible development,” the mayor said in a newsletter this month.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has staked a large part of the city’s future economic development on the development of data centers. Last year, he announced an agreement with PG&E to deliver, via upgrades, more than 2,000 megawatts of energy to make San Jose the “West Coast’s premier destination for data center development.”

In June, the mayor presided at groundbreaking ceremonies for a Microsoft data center in Alviso, and described data centers as “critical infrastructure.”

The San Francisco Standard reported that since Mahan took office, San Jose has approved more than 1 million square feet in data center development.

Statistics provided by Data Center Map, one of several data center tracking websites, lists 4,767 data center sites across the U.S., with California reporting the third-highest number, 296, after Texas (537) and Virginia (674). The Data Center Map list includes sites in operation and sites under development.

Some energy watchdogs are warning that increased energy needs of the growing numbers of data centers will require new electric transmission lines requiring new funding from consumer rate increases. Water watchdogs are warning that data centers also are future guzzlers of public water supplies in many areas experiencing ongoing drought conditions.

In the City of Santa Clara, ground zero for data centers in California with 69 sites, 60% of the city-owned utility’s energy goes to the city’s data centers, according to a report by CalMatters.

Air quality also is an issue.

The same report cited a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory study compiled for the Department of Energy that estimates that data center energy use has tripled over the past decade and is projected to double or triple by 2028. A Morgan Stanley report released last fall found that within five years, the global data center industry could produce 40% of annual U.S. emissions, according to Reuters..

By 2030, data centers could contribute to 1,300 premature deaths in California, carry $20 billion in health care costs, and rival greenhouse gas emissions of every car in California as a cause of health costs, according to an evaluation published last month by California Institute of Technology and UC Riverside researchers, as reported by CalMatters.

The Data Center Map website lists 12,259 data centers in 179 countries, 4,767 of them in the U.S.

The U.S. data center total dwarfs other countries across the planet, with 568 in the U.K., 533 in Germany, 393 in France, 376 in China, 305 in India, 296 Australia, 292 in Canada, 261 in Japan and 188 in Russia.

In the U.S, the top five states are: 674 in Virginia, 537 in Texas, 296 in California, 276 in Georgia, 242 in Illinois.

In California,the top five cities are: 69 in Santa Clara, 59 in Los Angeles, 47 in San Jose, 19 in Sacramento, 15 in San Diego.

In San Jose, the data centers are often clustered near each other: 10 in the Alviso in north San Jose, five near San Jose Mineta International Airport, another five along Trade Zone Boulevard in northeast San Jose.