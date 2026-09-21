Gilroy residents are invited to offer input at an upcoming meeting on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed 116-unit Hecker Pass Residential project.

The community meeting will take place 6-7pm Sept. 28 at Gilroy City Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna Street.

City staff have received an application for an architectural and site review and a tentative map permit for the single-family residential development proposed at 2480 and 2740 Hecker Pass Road. The proposed project includes 116 single-family homes, with nine designated for extremely low-income buyers.

The project is proposed on a 24.3-acre site. The development would include the demolition of an existing single-family home, barn and accessory structures, according to the city’s website. It would also require the removal of 22 trees.

The project requires an Environmental Impact Report, the first draft of which is completed. The public comment period on the Draft EIR began Aug. 21 and is open until Oct. 5, according to city staff.

The applicant for the Hecker Pass Residential project is Scott Murray of Mana Camden Fund, LLC, according to the city’s website.

The project is proposed as a Builder’s Remedy project under the state’s Housing Accountability Act. The Builder’s Remedy law allows developers to bypass local zoning and development regulations for projects that include a minimum threshold of affordable housing.

“As proposed, the project does not align with the land use designations, zoning or several goals and policies of the Hecker Pass Specific Plan, nor with related provisions of the Gilroy 2040 General Plan,” says a project description on the city’s website. “Typically, such a project would need to comply with the specific plans and zoning or obtain legislative amendments before review and approval. However, the applicant has invoked the Builder’s Remedy provisions of state housing law to proceed despite these inconsistencies.”

For more information about the project and to download the Draft EIR, visit the city’s website at tinyurl.com/3nhdn2fe.