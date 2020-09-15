good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 15, 2020
Since reopening after the shelter-in-place closure in March, the Gilroy Premium Outlets have experienced brisk business. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
BusinessFeaturedNews

Gilroy outlets will be dark on Thanksgiving

Major retailers announce holiday closures

By: Erik Chalhoub
Gilroy shoppers looking to get a jump on Black Friday deals will have to stay home with their families on Thanksgiving this year, while many workers won’t be forced to cook dinner early.

The Gilroy Premium Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving, owner Simon Property Group announced Sept. 14, following similar announcements from other large retailers.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” Simon CEO David Simon stated in a press release.

The outlets will reopen the following day, with hours to be announced at a later date.

In recent years, the outlets have opened at 6pm on Thanksgiving day, closing at 2am the following morning before reopening at 6am.

The Gilroy Premium Outlets, which stretch along San Ysidro Avenue, Leavesley Road and Arroyo Circle, consist of nearly 120 stores, such as Forever 21, Nike Factory Store and Levi’s Outlet Store. The center has enjoyed brisk business after most stores reopened following the shelter-in-place closure in March.

Walmart and Target announced in late July that their stores would be closed on Thanksgiving, but reopen the following day.

Other big-box retailers such as Costco, Lowe’s, Marshalls and Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving as they were in 2019.

Erik Chalhoub

