Representatives of Rebekah Children’s Services Kneaded Culinary Academy and McDonald’s Golden Grants are pictured during a presentation of a donation at the Gilroy nonprofit. Contributed photo.
South County nonprofit, school receive Golden Grants

By: Staff Report
McDonald’s Owner/Operators across Northern California through the Central Coast areas have selected recipients of the Golden Grants, based on applications by school and nonprofit organization programs that fuel children’s imaginations, education and growth, says a press release from McDonald’s Golden Grants. 

This year, Gilroy-based Rebekah Children’s Services and Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill are Golden Grant recipients. Each recipient will be awarded $1,000 through the Golden Grants program. 

Specifically, funding will go toward the Kneaded Culinary Academy at Rebekah Children’s Services, a no-cost culinary arts vocational training program for historically disenfranchised and underserved youth ages 14-18 in South Santa Clara County.

At Ann Sobrato High School, the grant is targeted at the Wilson Reading program, a hands-on structured experience for all students to improve their reading fluency and comprehension skills, says the press release. 

The Golden Grant program awarded a total of $60,000 to 20 recipients in the Central Coast region this week. Funds are pooled from participating McDonald’s franchise owners and the company’s corporate headquarters, which donated $20,000 to the cause this year. 

Pictured are Ann Sobrato High School staff and representatives of McDonald’s Golden Grants presenting a donation on the Morgan Hill campus. Contributed photo.
Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
