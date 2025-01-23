South County nonprofit, school receive Golden Grants

McDonald’s Owner/Operators across Northern California through the Central Coast areas have selected recipients of the Golden Grants, based on applications by school and nonprofit organization programs that fuel children’s imaginations, education and growth, says a press release from McDonald’s Golden Grants.

This year, Gilroy-based Rebekah Children’s Services and Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill are Golden Grant recipients. Each recipient will be awarded $1,000 through the Golden Grants program.

Specifically, funding will go toward the Kneaded Culinary Academy at Rebekah Children’s Services, a no-cost culinary arts vocational training program for historically disenfranchised and underserved youth ages 14-18 in South Santa Clara County.

At Ann Sobrato High School, the grant is targeted at the Wilson Reading program, a hands-on structured experience for all students to improve their reading fluency and comprehension skills, says the press release.

The Golden Grant program awarded a total of $60,000 to 20 recipients in the Central Coast region this week. Funds are pooled from participating McDonald’s franchise owners and the company’s corporate headquarters, which donated $20,000 to the cause this year.