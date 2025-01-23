Local Scene: Line dancing, growing vegetables

Line dancing in San Martin

Enjoy line dancing every Monday from 6-8pm, at the San Martin Lions Club, 12415 Murphy Ave., San Martin. Beginners start at the beginning of the hour. Cost is $5. Details: Denise Vaccaro, da********@gm***.com, 650.400.6944.

Grow vegetables from seed

Learn how to grow your own vegetable seedlings from 10:30-11:30am Feb. 15 at the Gilroy Library, 350 W. Sixth St. Seed selection, planting techniques and factors affecting the growth of seedlings, such as soil, temperature, water, light, pests, and more will be covered. You will learn how to produce a healthy seedling that will be ready to plant into your summer garden. Presented by UCCE Master Gardener Joan Cloutier.

Nonprofit accepting grant applications

Gilroy Assistance League is accepting grant request applications through Feb. 21. The local nonprofit considers grant requests that directly benefit youth organizations, programs and schools in Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill, says a press release from Gilroy Assistance League.

This year, Gilroy Assistance League expects to award about $35,000 in grants. Funds will be awarded in late April.

A formal grant request application must be completed and returned no later than Feb. 21. To apply for a grant or learn more about supporting the Gilroy Assistance League grants program, go to GilroyAssistanceLeague.org/grants.

Gilroy Assistance League is a nonprofit organization that is composed of dedicated female community leaders, whose mission is to promote the welfare and development of youth in South Santa Clara County, exclusive to Gilroy, San Martin, and Morgan Hill, says the press release. The League raises funds primarily through their annual Home + Garden Tour, which is held each spring on the Friday and Saturday of Mother’s Day Weekend.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Home Tour, and the event takes place on May 9-10.

Magazine sale helps library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold their Magazine Bundle Sale on Jan. 25 from 10am-1pm at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street.

Graft fruit trees

This Feb. 1 talk will include a short history of grafting domesticated plants, the physiological basis for grafting, reasons to graft and different grafting applications, including budding. The talk takes place from 10am-noon at the Animal Shelter Community Room, 12425 Monterey Road, San Martin and will also include a discussion of factors and conditions associated with grafting successes and failures, types of grafts, tools and supplies, and some how-to demonstrations. Presented by Andy Mariani.

Chamber to celebrate ‘Emerald Elegance’

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 Spice of Life Awards gala and dinner on March 15 at the Gilroy Elks Lodge on Hecker Pass Highway. The theme for this year’s gala is “Emerald Elegance.”

The gala will take place from 5-9pm. The chamber will announce its 2025 Spice of Life honorees. This year’s award winners include

• Man of the Year: Jayson Stebbins

• Woman of the Year: Fran Beaudet

• Large Business of the Year: Heritage Bank

• Small Business of the Year: RAC Services

• Young Professional of the Year: Ruben Dario Villa

• Educator of the Year: Francisca Garcia

• Susan Valenta Youth Leadership Award: Manreet Kaur

• Non-Profit of the Year: Gilroy Downtown Business Association

• Volunteer of the Year: Janet Krulee