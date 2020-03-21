Gilroy Gardens’ 20th season delayed

Gilroy Gardens’ 20th anniversary season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 20 statement, president and board chair Greg Edgar said park officials intend to open Gilroy Gardens “mid-May or possibly thereafter.”

“We believe this is in the best interest of our community, the guests we serve and our associates,” he stated.

Gilroy Gardens was originally slated to open for the season on March 27, which was later pushed to April 4.

Edgar said the park is looking to add additional days and nights to its schedule to make up for the lost days, as well as “any other benefits we may be able to extend to our loyal members.” Those who have purchased tickets are asked to email [email protected] for information.

“We both respect and appreciate the cooperation of our guests and associates during this ongoing situation,” Edgar wrote. “We look forward to seeing you and your children soon.”

Gilroy Gardens plans on celebrating 20 years with birthday party-themed attractions and activities throughout the 2020 season.

