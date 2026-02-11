The Gilroy Garlic Queen pageant is back for 2026, following a seven-year hiatus.

Online applications are currently being accepted for the pageant, which will take place April 19. The deadline to enter the pageant is 4pm March 16.

To apply for the 2026 Gilroy Garlic Queen pageant, visit tinyurl.com/y4ch9bhh.

Applicants aged 18-25 who live in Gilroy, Hollister, San Juan Bautista, San Martin, Morgan Hill and Aromas are eligible to enter.

Contestants in the April 19 pageant will be judged by a panel on categories that include personal interview, talent, garlic-related speech and on-stage questions. The winner will be crowned the 2026 Gilroy Garlic Festival Queen and receive a $5,000 scholarship, says a press release from the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

The first runner up will receive a $3,000 scholarship, and the second runner up will win $2,000.

Following the pageant, the queen and her court will represent Gilroy at various festivities leading up to the 2026 Gilroy Garlic Festival, which will be held July 24-26.