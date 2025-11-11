More than 100 veterans, family members and local residents attended a Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion Gilroy Post on Sixth Street Nov. 11.

The ceremony included a presentation of colors by the American Legion Post 217 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309 Color Guards; pledge of allegiance led by Scout troops 792 and 794; national anthem sung by Ted Sanchez; an invocation; guest speakers; a rifle salute; and playing of “Taps” by Tom and Jimmy Brozene.

Jose Delgado, Chaplain of the American Legion Post 217, marked the occasion as a “joyous day” that encourages the community to come together to honor all veterans of American armed services.

The ceremony’s guest of honor was American Legion Post 217 Past Cmdr. William Dunmyer.

Guest speakers were William Scheid and Herbert Duvernay. They spoke of the challenges that veterans have faced, and continue to face through generations of service; and the encouraging availability of mental health, medical and other services for veterans.

Scheid, who served in the Vietnam era, described how it has always been apparent that prolonged combat has a profound impact on veterans’ mental health, but military and medical professionals have not always understood its cause or how to treat it.

Now, that impact is broadly understood as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and treatment is available.

“Veterans organizations were finally recognizing this as a disease, and treating it,” Scheid said.

In his remarks before the Gilroy crowd, Duvernay encouraged all veterans to take advantage of services such as the Veterans Administration that are available just for them. He also asked those in the audience to spread the word about those services to other veterans, and help them sign up.

“A lot of veterans are still suffering from their exposure to unsettling situations,” said Duvernay, who served in Vietnam.