Gilroy landscape company honored

Gilroy-based Alpine Landscapes has earned a top honor at the California Landscape Contractors Association’s Annual Convention.

The business received the John Redmond Memorial Award for Best Landscape Maintenance in the State of California in 2019 for its work at Sakata Seed America, Inc. in Morgan Hill.

Alpine Landscapes, a full-service commercial landscape maintenance company, was founded in 1983 and serves clients throughout South County.

The California Landscape Contractors Association, a non-profit trade organization of licensed landscape and landscape-related contractors, presented various Trophy Awards to outstanding landscape contractors at its annual convention in November 2019.

The association received more than 140 entries in the competition, and each one was individually judged by two landscape contractors during a two-week state-wide expedition. The judges rated projects on their artistic and technical merits.

“The competition was brutal,” Trophy Award Judge Gordon Larson said, adding that he and Judge Jim Everett “were very impressed by the number of extremely well-done projects.”

Pizzeria opens on 10th Street

Pizza Factory recently opened at 363 E. 10th St.

The franchise is owned by Dennis Cole, who also owns other Pizza Factory restaurants in San Juan Bautista and Patterson.

In addition to serving a variety of toppings for pizzas, Pizza Factory also offers calzones, breadsticks, pastas, wings, salads and more.

The Gilroy location, which previously housed the Aaron’s furniture and electronics store, also has two meeting rooms that are open to organizations and non-profits.

Employees in the restaurant wear “No Bully Zone” T-shirts as part of Pizza Factory’s efforts to raise awareness of bullying through various community projects.

For information, visit gilroy.pizzafactory.com.

