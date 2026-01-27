A woman who was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Gilroy last week has died from injuries she suffered in the collision. Her husband was struck by the same vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene near Las Animas Elementary School.

The couple have been identified as Andrew and Stacia Stuart, the parents of 7-year-old twin girls who attend Gilroy schools. They had just dropped off one of their children at Las Animas and were walking back to their car when they were struck.

The collision occurred about 8am Jan. 16 at the intersection of Charles Lux Drive and Lopez Way. Gilroy Police responded to reports that a vehicle had collided with two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Emergency responders attempted first aid, but Andrew Stuart was pronounced dead, authorities said. Stacia Stuart was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She died earlier this week due to injuries from the collision.

Kristen Danielson and Lisa Reese created a fundraising page that went live on Jan. 23 for the Stuarts’ twins. The campaign, organized on the GoFundMe platform, had raised more than $48,000 before Friday night.

Campaign organizers posted that the funds will be used for “helping the Stuart Family recover from this insurmountable loss.”

“For anyone who knew Andrew and Stacia, you know they were always the brightest faces in the room, always smiling. They were amazing parents, family members and friends, and we are all trying to figure out how to navigate a world without them,” says the fundraising page.

The Stuarts’ other twin attends Rod Kelley Elementary School, according to school officials.

Police only described the driver in the Jan. 26 accident as a teenager. The driver was detained and cooperative with authorities, police said.

Investigators do not think drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor in the accident.