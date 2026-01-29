The City of Gilroy this week announced that it has received about $458,921 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development—funds that in turn are awarded to local nonprofits and community organizations.

The funds are from the 2025-26 Community Development Block Grant program.

“These funds help states, cities and counties build strong communities by providing decent housing, creating a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, primarily for low- to moderate-income individuals and neighborhoods,” says the city’s announcement.

Each of the following organizations were allocated about $9,502 from the city’s CDBG funds: Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, for foster youth advocacy; Live Oak Adult Day Services; Loaves and Fishes Family Kitchen, for the Meals on Wheels program; Project Sentinel, for fair housing; Sourcewise, for transit service; and Silicon Valley Independent Living Center, which provides housing assistance for residents with disabilities.

Also receiving CDBG funds are the City of Gilroy Public Works ($176,190 for sidewalk and curb ramps); Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley ($149,693); and City of Gilroy Program Administration ($76,016).

The city helps to establish priorities for CDBG funding with a five-year “consolidated plan” that identifies community development needs in Gilroy, city staff said. The plan outlines a strategy to address those needs, targeting lower-income residents and neighborhoods.

By May 15 each year, the city submits an action plan to HUD describing the proposed use of the federal funds.

The CDBG program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.