good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 24, 2020
Article Search
Guitar Center is located at 6910 Automall Parkway in Gilroy. Photo via Google Maps
BusinessFeaturedNews

Guitar Center will remain open after filing for bankruptcy

By: Gilroy Dispatch Staff
128
0

Guitar Center, which operates a store in Gilroy, announced Nov. 21 that it has filed for bankruptcy, but it will stay open as it pays down its debt.

As part of its “financial restructuring plan” to reduce its debt by nearly $800 million, the Westlake Village-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Guitar Center will provide “uninterrupted service” at its stores, websites, call centers and social media pages, the press release stated.

“This is an important and positive step in our process to significantly reduce our debt and enhance our ability to reinvest in our business to support long-term growth,” Ron Japinga, CEO of Guitar Center, stated in a press release. “Throughout this process, we will continue to serve our customers and deliver on our mission of putting more music in the world. Given the strong level of support from our lenders and creditors, we expect to complete the process before the end of this year.”

Guitar Center has nearly 300 stores across the country, including at 6910 Automall Parkway in Gilroy.

While no store closures are expected from the bankruptcy filing, the press release stated that Guitar Center has contracted a consultant to “explore opportunities to optimize its real estate portfolio and other agreements to focus on investments that best position the company to return to its growth trajectory prior to Covid-19.”

Avatar
Gilroy Dispatch Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

DA expands Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center

Gilroy Dispatch Staff |
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office...
Read more
Business

Covid-19 enforcement efforts to intensify during holiday shopping weekend

Erik Chalhoub |
The county will ramp up its Covid-19...
Read more
Crime

CHP on ‘maximum enforcement’ Nov. 25

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Traffic police will be on heavy patrol up and down the coast the day before Thanksgiving, which is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

DA expands Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center

Covid-19 enforcement efforts to intensify during holiday shopping weekend