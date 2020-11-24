DA expands Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is expanding its center and services created to help those impacted recover from the continuing trauma of the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

The Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center, located at the Neon Exchange at 7365 Monterey St., has opened its permanent offices on the second floor designed to accommodate private rooms for counseling and advice on how to get services. The GSRC will be offering a series of free virtual self-care workshops starting on Nov. 24 at 6pm.

To mark the expansion, the DA’s Office released a set of videos (GSRC PSA, Rising Tog​ether and Rising Together – Extended Version​).

“This city rose up after the worst day in its modern history and answered hatred and violence with care and cooperation,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Gilroy Strong is not just a hashtag. It’s an accurate description.”

The Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center is designed to foster wellness for survivors, family members, first responders, and all those impacted by the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting on July 28, 2019. The GSRC is a center where the public can receive support, services, resources, information and referrals to other community agencies in a Covid-safe way.

In the weeks following the shooting, the DA’s Office served 877 victims and their families, and more than 2,250 people in the Gilroy community through events and services of the GSRC.

The GSRC is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 8:30pm or by appointment.

For information, contact the GSRC Hotline at 408.209.8356 or email [email protected]