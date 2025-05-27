Hundreds of veterans and their families, local officials and Gilroy residents gathered under sunny skies for the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony May 26 at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park.

Hosted by the American Legion Gilroy Post 217, the ceremony at the First Street cemetery’s flagpole included a march by Scout Troops 792 and 794; color guard by the legion post and Veterans of Foreign Wars post 6309; a singing of the national anthem; wreath laying; flag raising; and a reading of the “roll of honor,” a list of names of Gilroy residents who have died serving the country in overseas combat.

The remembrance ceremony was punctuated by a three-shot rifle salute by the Honor Guard, made up of veterans from both the local American Legion and VFW posts.

Local VFW leaders, clergy and officials gave brief spoken remarks recognizing Memorial Day and the veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony’s guest speaker, Mayor Greg Bozzo, thanked the VFW on behalf of the City of Gilroy and reflected on the meaning of the national holiday.

“I, like many, in my youth associated Memorial Day with the beginning of summer,” Bozzo said. “Unfortunately, it takes us to be older to realize that folks that grew up with us are now being memorialized on Memorial Day because of their sacrifice and their service.”

Also during the ceremony, VFW and American Legion members recognized the winner of their second annual Memorial Day youth essay contest, which was open to Gilroy middle schoolers. This year’s winner was Jaylin Paredes, a sixth-grader at South Valley Middle School.

Paredes was recognized during the May 26 ceremony and invited to read her essay to the audience.

“One reason Memorial Day is important is because it helps us understand the cost of our freedoms,” Paredes read. “The soldiers who died in war gave up everything so we could live safely and freely. They left behind their families, their homes and their futures.

“When we take time to honor them, we are showing respect for everything they gave up.”