Javy Garcia, an eighth-grader at South Valley Middle School in Gilroy, has been selected to participate in an elite level soccer tour with the prominent TheTen Futbol club. Garcia was selected after participating in tryouts in Sacramento.

The TheTen club is headed by Miguel Ponce, who played professional soccer with the historic and famous Chivas soccer club, based in Guadalajara.

The tryouts chose youngsters from around northern California, based on technical ability, teamwork and overall performance. The 2026 Guadalajara Tour will see them competing in international matches in front of fans, including professional scouts.

Garcia attended Rucker Elementary School in Gilroy before moving on to South Valley. He is the oldest of four children and has been playing competitive soccer for several years. He currently plays with the Toros FC in Morgan Hill, where he is a midfielder in the Gold/Platinum League.

Javy is following in the footsteps of his parents, as both played competitive soccer, with his mother a former Gilroy High Mustangs soccer player.

There are three younger siblings, with 10-year old Alexander Garcia playing soccer with Audax FC and 11-year old Zophia Garcia playing volleyball with the NorthCoast Club. The youngest sibling, Zantiago Garcia, is only 2 but is also playing soccer.

The 2026 Guadalajara Tour is an annual event for Ponce’s club. The Northern California team includes players selected from an assortment of cities and takes them to a five-match schedule.

Opponents include elite youth academies affiliated with major professional soccer clubs in Mexico, including Chivas and Leones Negros. The official match schedule and opponents have not been finalized yet.

The top-performing teams in the tournament will advance to additional matches. The tour also includes training sessions and cultural activities over eight days. Previous tours have also included special speakers, including Chivas soccer players.

Javy’s team is made up of players from different parts of the West Coast. There are kids coming from Southern California, including the Los Angeles area, from Oregon, and from several cities around the Sacramento region. Javy is currently the only player on the team representing Santa Clara County and the surrounding South Bay Area.

TheTen Futbol Club states the tour purpose is to create, expose and open opportunities for young soccer players through international, professional and cultural experiences. The program focuses on building character, discipline and the passion of young soccer players.

The Garcia Family said they are proud to represent Gilroy on an international stage. They hope this also is an inspiration for other young local athletes.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and proud to represent my town,” Javy Garcia said. “Soccer is something I love, and I’m grateful for the support that’s helped me get here.”