In the upcoming special election on Nov. 4, voters are going to see a new measure, Proposition 50. By a vote of the majority, California voters will decide if temporary changes to our congressional district maps should be authorized.

This would allow the legislature, members in the State Assembly and State Senate, to draw the boundary lines for congressional districts to be used in the next three congressional elections that happen every two years—occurring in 2026, 2028, and 2030 —to elect a representative for the area. As these changes are temporary, the proposition also proposes an amendment requiring fair, nationwide nonpartisan redistricting under federal law.

If Prop 50 passes, California’s nonpartisan Redistricting Commission will still draw our new districts following the 2030 Census.

What is redistricting?

States are divided into congressional districts set by boundaries drawn by the state themselves. In California, it is chosen by Independent Redistricting Commissions (IRC)—California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) in our state. This allows for nonpartisan drawing of district lines that allows for voters—the people—to have a say in how district lines are drawn, instead of the question being decided by politicians.

Each district then is able to elect officials into the House of Representatives to help make, vote on and pass federal laws, acting as a spokesperson for the people in their district. In government, this allows for efficient decision making without disregarding the voice of the people.

Redistricting is typically done every 10 years by states.

How does this apply to current events?

In June of this year, operatives of President Donald Trump presented the idea to Texan politicians to blunt the Democrats’ possibilities of winning the 2026 election by redistricting the state. Since June, as a result, Texas has undergone major redistricting which has eliminated five of the previously established Democratic seats in that state.

This would cause the division of voters registered as Democrats to be split across different areas to be made into the minority, whereas Republicans would be the majority and therefore have more power to influence congressional elections—overall creating more Republican representatives in Congress.

Different from nonpartisan redistricting, partisan redistricting—gerrymandering—threatens our democracy by intentionally silencing Democratic voices to influence policy, threatening the very definition of our democracy—a government where the power is meant to be in the hands of the people.

With the presidential mid-term election coming up in November 2026, Trump has made some last jabs at states and wants to take control of representative seats, Texas being one of them. Since the initial redrawing of the state of Texas, several other states have sided with the Republicans and are fighting to create more red districts.

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is underway with a redrawing project that would flip two Democratic seats. In 2022, he flipped four. As more and more Republican-controlled states flip Democratic seats, the Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has proposed a special election on Nov, 4, 2025, to allow a temporary redrawing of district seats in California.

In other words, Newsom will only redraw Californian districts if he has the consent of the people. Newsom is setting his priorities on the people of California and the right to their democracy.

This continuous fight for democracy allows the voices of all people of California to be heard, big or small—and if something isn’t done to respond to the election rigging in Texas and elsewhere, they will never be heard again.

Although this may not seem like a big deal now, we urge you to vote Yes on Proposition 50.

What can you do to fight this dilemma?

Encourage people around you to vote for Prop 50. With the election coming soon, many still may not know that there even is going to be an election. To get the max turn out, let all your friends and family know.

Share information on social media. A simple poster or flier can spread the word to tons of people through social media.

Volunteer with the California Democratic Party. A number of organizations across the state of California have begun taking volunteers to help with canvassing, texting and phone banking; among several other outreach methods.

Be patient with fellow Democrats. With our democracy being held in such a tight clutch, you may find people who come to your door or call your phone. Please be patient, we are just trying to protect our democracy by passing Prop 50.

Explain the bill’s temporary nature. Many have opposed the proposition because they believe that this redrawing is permanent. This is a common misconception, as the bill will only be in effect for the next three congressional elections, or until 2030.

Go out and vote. By going out and voting, you’re not only protecting your rights as a citizen, but the rights of people across America.

Alyssa Garcia and Eduardo Madrigal represent the San Benito County Democratic Youth Committee.