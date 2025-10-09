The Third Annual Hollister Powwow & Native Gathering—a three-day celebration of indigenous cultures, traditions and heritage—will take place Nov. 7-9 at Bolado Park Event Center in Tres Pinos.

The free community event hosted by the Indigenous Nations Diversity Network and Youth Alliance will feature traditional and ceremonial dances; games and activities; arts and crafts vendors; and San Benito County’s first Indigenous fashion show, says a press release from Youth Alliance.

“The Hollister Powwow & Native Gathering will provide a platform to honor veterans who have selflessly served their country, while offering attendees the opportunity to participate in various activities and experiences that showcase diverse Indigenous culture, art, and dance throughout the weekend,” says the press release.

The Indigenous fashion show will take place 6:30pm Nov. 8, with additional activities and programs scheduled throughout the weekend. The fashion show will “showcase the artistry and creativity of Indigenous designers, bringing powerful cultural expression to life through contemporary and traditional Native fashion,” says the press release.

The event also offers children’s activities, poetry readings, raffle prizes and local food vendors.

Camping is available on site the nights of Nov. 7-8. Tent camping is free; RV camping is $48 per night.

For more information about tent camping, call 831.801.5530. For information about RV camping, call 831.628.3421.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, donations or volunteering, email Ho*********************@***il.com or call 831.801.5530.