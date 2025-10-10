Gilroy Foundation is partnering with the Santa Clara County Library District and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to bring free books to children in Gilroy.

The Imagination Library launched Oct. 1. Families who register will receive one book per month for each child signed up between the ages of 0-5, says a press release from the Gilroy Foundation.

Families may sign up online at sccld.org/imaginationlibrary. Once a child between the ages of 0-5 is enrolled, they will receive a free book every month until their fifth birthday. Registration and books are available in both English and Spanish.

The goal to give free books to Gilroy children began with a dream of one of Gilroy Foundation’s donors, Ed Seledon, who created the Susie Seledon Literacy Fund earlier this year to honor the memory of his wife.

“Every child deserves the joy of opening a book that’s just for them. With this initiative, we’re not just giving out books; we’re helping families share stories, build memories and spark a love of reading that can last a lifetime. Thanks to the generosity of our donor, Gilroy’s youngest children will grow up surrounded by possibility and opportunity, one story at a time,” said Jaclyn Muro, Executive Director of Gilroy Foundation.

For more information about the Santa Clara County Imagination Library, visit: https://sccld.org/imaginationlibrary.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by giving books free of charge to children from birth to age 5 through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

Apply for grants now

Gilroy Foundation has announced the commencement of the 2026 Competitive Grant Cycle, aimed at empowering and enhancing the Gilroy community through philanthropy, says a press release from the Foundation. The application window opened on Oct. 1, offering organizations the opportunity to secure funding for initiatives aligned with Gilroy Foundation’s mission of supporting community-driven projects and programs.

Gilroy Foundation welcomes grant applications from organizations engaged in various critical areas, including agriculture, artistic enrichment, education, environment, civic services, culture, health, recreation and technology.

Grant awards range from $500-$5,000.

Interested organizations can visit the Gilroy Foundation website to access the complete grant application guidelines. The deadline for submitting applications is 11:59pm Dec 12. Applicants are asked to confirm the receipt of their applications to ensure they meet the submission deadline. Applicants will be notified in March.

“At Gilroy Foundation, everything we do comes back to serving the needs of our community. These grants are more than just funding—they are partnerships with the incredible organizations who work every day to make Gilroy stronger. We’re honored to walk alongside them and to invest in projects that reflect the heart of our community and create lasting impact,” Muro said.

For more information about the Gilroy Foundation Competitive Grant Cycle and to access application guidelines, visit tinyurl.com/45sm43p7. Inquiries and requests for assistance can be directed to Kelly Barbazette at gr****@**************on.org