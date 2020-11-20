Gilroy Bowl closes after 53 years

Gilroy Bowl and Scotty’s Restaurant has closed after more than five decades in business.

The downtown fixture since 1967 announced it would close its doors permanently on Dec. 20. However, it was forced to close earlier after Santa Clara County was moved into the most-restrictive “Purple Tier” of the state’s Covid-19 reopening framework on Nov. 16, which prohibits indoor operations for many businesses.

A message from the “Friday Morning Breakfast Club” has been posted on the front door of Gilroy Bowl and Scotty’s Restaurant. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

The 10-lane bowling alley adjoined a restaurant with a menu that included Japanese and American fare.

News of the closure hit longtime Gilroyans hard, many of which shared their memories on various Facebook groups.

“Saturday mid-mornings as a kid getting dropped off to bowl with my cousins, with just enough change for some vending machine goodies, are memories I’ll hold forever,” Ashley Kiehl wrote. “I’ve spent years trying to find an alley as magical as this place, and it’s just never happened. I am devastated we’re losing another piece of my favorite place to be from.”

“As a kid, I would go to the Strand, then to the bowling alley for fries and a cherry coke while we waited for my dad to pick us up,” Garlicia DeStasio wrote. “As an adult, I bowled there on a Friday night league for nine years. Met some great people there. Karaoke in the bar, great food in the restaurant—and Gracie’s special dressing was the best! So sad that they are closing. Definitely a Gilroy institution for my whole life.”