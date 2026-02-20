The South County community is invited to a historic evening with Holocaust survivor Sora Vigorito, offering a rare opportunity to hear firsthand testimony from one of the youngest survivors of Nazi medical experiments at Auschwitz concentration camp.

Vigorito will speak Feb. 23 at the Live Oak High School Theater, 1505 East Main Ave. in Morgan Hill. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the program begins at 7pm. Seating is limited and tickets are required.

To purchase tickets, visit JewishMH.com/survivor.

Vigorito, born in Berlin in 1941, survived the infamous twin experiments conducted by the “Angel of Death,” Dr. Josef Mengele. Along with her identical twin sister, she was among 89 pairs of twins subjected to brutal experimentation. Her sister did not survive.

Her journey from loss and devastation to a life of faith and resilience is captured in an Emmy award-winning film Sora directed.

With the dwindling number of Holocaust survivors, this event is a rare opportunity to hear a fading generation’s message firsthand.

The event, hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of South County, is open to the entire community.